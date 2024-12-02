Manchester United are reportedly 'sweating' over the future of Amad Diallo, despite his strong start to life under Ruben Amorim, with the winger having half a year left on his contract - which could lead the club to sort out a new deal as a priority with the star performing well under his new boss.

Diallo spent loans at Sunderland and Rangers before Erik ten Hag snubbed him, as he only began to feature him in the Red Devils side towards the end of his spell through sporadic game time. However, a lack of time under the Dutchman has since turned to permanent minutes under interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy and Amorim, and that has seen United look to sort out his contract as a matter of urgency.

Report: Diallo New Contract 'Priority' For Man Utd

The Ivorian has been sensational under new management

The report from the Telegraph states that Amorim has made Diallo's contract a 'priority', with United sweating over his future after bursting into life under the Portuguese tactician.

Diallo's deal expires in the summer, meaning that clubs outside of England can afford to agree a pre-contract deal with him from January onwards, that would see him leave Old Trafford for pastures new in the summer months.

Amad Diallo's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 1 =5th Assists 5 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1.7 2nd Shots Per Game 1.5 3rd Dribbles Per Game 1.2 3rd Match rating 7.16 2nd

Amad has played a part in each of Amorim's games since the former Sporting Lisbon boss made his Red Devils bow in the 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town in the Premier League last Sunday, and he looks to be having a bright future on the right-hand side of Amorim's 3-4-3 setup having been described as 'perfect'; but having signed on a four-year deal from Atalanta in 2021, his current deal only has six months left to run.

United do have an option to extend for another year, but that must be done by January 1st and Diallo himself must be informed if the club have gone ahead with that decision - though it is only slightly delaying the inevitable with a long-term future needing to be sorted for the Ivorian.

Telegraph sources state that Amad's contract is 'on their agenda' in the next few weeks, and his future is in focus - especially after starting Amorim's first two games in the top-flight, registering three assists in that time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Amad Diallo has six goals in 40 games for Manchester United.

Amorim believes the player can fit into his system, and with Antony and Alejandro Garnacho being benched for the 4-0 win over Everton on Sunday, his inclusion paints a telling picture as to how much Amorim rates the diminutive creator.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 02-12-24.