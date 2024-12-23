Ruben Amorim was visibly frustrated with Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee’s efforts in their ‘disastrous’ 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth, according to Manchester Evening News journalist Tyrone Marshall.

The Dutch forward was given a rare chance to impress in the Premier League on Sunday but struggled to capitalise on the opportunity once again, going goalless for a fourth game in a row in the top flight.

Zirkzee barely marked Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen when he netted the visitors’ opener in the first half with a header and was impactless up front, managing zero shots on target, making four accurate passes and winning three of his seven duels.

The 23-year-old's performance on Sunday was labelled 'hopeless', while Marshall spotted his one moment in the second half, which particularly frustrated Amorim, who replaced the Dutchman with Rasmus Hojlund in the 54th minute:

“Zirkzee hardly covered himself in glory with his attempt to defend the free-kick from which Bournemouth scored, so when he jumped out of a challenge with Milos Kerkez early in the second half, it didn't go down well on the touchline. “Amorim jumped up and down in frustration and Zirkzee will be relieved he was on the other side of the pitch. “It was a familiar pattern, as Diogo Dalot had already been agitated by his striker in the first half for a lack of effort in pressing from the front. “When Zirkzee made almost no physical effort to hold off Huijsen when Onana went long early in the second half, Amorim immediately turned to Carlos Fernandes and told him to get Rasmus Hojlund ready. It felt telling.”

Zirkzee made his third start under Amorim in all competitions on Sunday, having previously featured in wins over Everton and Viktoria Plzen.

The Dutchman has scored just four goals and provided two assists in his 25 appearances since joining United from Bologna in the summer on a five-year deal and has already been linked with an early Old Trafford exit, with reports claiming clubs in Italy are keen on bringing him back to Serie A.

United, who have won just twice in their six Premier League games since Amorim took over, have remained 13th in the league table following Sunday’s home defeat.

The Red Devils will face Wolves and Newcastle in their final two fixtures of 2024, before kicking off the new year with a trip to league leaders Liverpool.