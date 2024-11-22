Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies remains one of Manchester United’s ‘dream targets’ for the summer transfer window, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported.

The Red Devils are said to be prioritising a new left-back in 2025 and have earmarked Davies as one of their desired names in the position as new boss Ruben Amorim looks to address their defensive issues next year.

United have started the Premier League season without a fit left-back in the squad and, despite Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia returning to first-team training recently, they are expected to welcome a new name on the left after the season.

A deal for Davies could prove to be a real steal for the Premier League giants as his contract with Bayern Munich expires at the end of the season.

However, United are likely to face competition from those interested around Europe, with Real Madrid often named as his firm admirers as well.

A stay at Bayern is also not out of the question. According to Davies’ agent, Nedal Huoseh, the Canadian defender still has an option to renew his deal in Germany.

Widely regarded as one of the best attacking full-backs in the world, Davies has remained a key player for Bayern under Vincent Kompany this term, amassing 15 appearances in all competitions and providing three assists.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, if Davies leaves Bayern, he would likely demand wages of £240,000-a-week and a signing-on fee of around £10m.

United reportedly view these figures as a potential stumbling block, as such wages would place Davies among the top five earners at the club. The Red Devils are currently looking to reduce their wage bill under INEOS’ management.

United are also believed to have identified Wolves’ Rayan Ait-Nouri, former United defender Alvaro Carreras, and Girona starlet Miguel Gutierrez as alternative options.

Alphonso Davies Bayern Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 9 Goals / assists 0 / 1 Pass accuracy % 90.1 Tackles per 90 1.83 Clearances per 90 1.22 Minutes played 736

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 22-11-24.