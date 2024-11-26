Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is eyeing a 'shock' move for Wolverhampton Wanderers star Rayan Ait-Nouri next year, and the Red Devils would be able to offer him a huge pay increase, according to The Sun.

The Algerian defender, whose contract expires in June 2026, is believed to be high on Amorim’s wishlist and is said to be eyeing a move away from Molineux.

His desire for a new challenge has put Premier League clubs on red alert, including United, who have made signing a new left wing-back a priority in 2025.

Amorim reportedly sees Ait-Nouri as someone who ‘ticks all the boxes’ for the attacking wing-back role, aiming to add another option amid Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia's ongoing injury struggles.

According to The Sun, the Red Devils will be keen to ensure Amorim’s wishes are met and would be able to tempt Ait-Nouri with a significant increase in wages – he is said to currently earn £33,000 per week at Wolves.

The Molineux outfit are likely to keep the Algerian until the end of the season, amid their worrying form and looming threat of relegation – Gary O’Neil’s side sit 17th in the table after 12 games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ait-Nouri has scored three goals and registered two assists in 12 appearances for Wolves this season.

According to latest reports, the Red Devils could be in for a really quiet January transfer window, having spent close to £200m on five signings before the new season.

United's hierarchy is reportedly not planning to overhaul the current first-team squad under Amorim in early 2025, as they believe the squad has the potential to achieve much more.

Amorim will focus on evaluating the current first-team squad over the coming months and will be involved in determining the futures of several senior players with expiring contracts.

While winger Amad Diallo is expected to sign a new deal, the futures of Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans, and Tom Heaton remain uncertain ahead of 2025.

Rayan Ait-Nouri's Wolves Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 12 Goals 3 Assists 2 Goal-creating actions 4 Pass completion % 84.6 Minutes played 1,012

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-11-24.