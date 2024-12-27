Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim was reportedly furious with Bruno Fernandes after the midfielder was sent off in their 2-0 loss to Wolves on Boxing Day and ‘completely blanked’ the Red Devils’ captain as he walked off the pitch, according to Manchester Evening News journalist Steven Railston.

Fernandes received his third red card of the season on Thursday night, hindering United’s chances of ending their three-game losing streak in all competitions, as goals from Matheus Cunha and Hwang Hee-chan sealed the victory for Wolves at Molineux.

The United captain was shown his second yellow card just 90 seconds into the second half after diving into a 50-50 challenge and catching Nelson Semedo on the ankle, leading to his dismissal.

According to Railston, Amorim was ‘furious and disappointed’ with his compatriot and ‘completely blanked’ him as he walked off the pitch at Molineux:

“Fernandes handed over the captain's armband to Lisandro Martinez, trudged off the pitch and the reaction from a furious and disappointed Amorim on the touchline said it all. “United's head coach completely blanked a desolate Fernandes and he shook his head as he walked straight down the tunnel.”

Fernandes is the first United player to be sent off three times in a single season since Nemanja Vidic in the 2008/09 campaign.

The £47m Portuguese international was previously dismissed in consecutive games against Tottenham and Porto and now faces another period on the sidelines through a one-game suspension, meaning he will miss their final 2024 game against Newcastle on December 30.

United will also be without fellow midfielder Manuel Ugarte for the clash with Newcastle after the Uruguayan picked up his fifth yellow card of the season at Wolves.

The Red Devils have dropped to 14th in the Premier League following their latest defeat and are now only eight points clear of the relegation zone heading into their final game of the year.

United have won just once in their last five league games and are now 11 points off the top four.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-12-24.