Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana could be on his way out of the club in the summer transfer window, according to reports - with both the club and the goalkeeper himself potentially opening the door for a move to the Saudi Pro League in the summer.

Onana has been United's first-choice goalkeeper over the past 18 months, with Altay Bayindir only coming into the mix in select cup games. But with a catalogue of blunders, the former Ajax star has not convinced club officials that he is the man to take them forward - and that could see him depart the Red Devils at the end of the season.

Report: Andre Onana 'Open' to Saudi Pro League Move

The Manchester United stopper is being courted by teams abroad

The report from TBR Football states that Saudi Pro League chiefs have shown an interest in signing Onana this summer - with both the goalkeeper and United being open to a move to the Middle East once the transfer window opens.

Andre Onana's career statistics - record by team Team Appearances Clean sheets Ajax 214 85 Manchester United 91 22 Inter Milan 41 19 Cameroon 47 21

Onana joined United for around £44million in 2023 as he replaced long-serving stopper David de Gea at Old Trafford, but he's struggled to win fans over under both Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim with a reel of worrying mistakes to his name.

United, according to TBR Football, have enquired about Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford and, as a result, Amorim now looks set to allow the former Inter Milan star to leave Old Trafford if it means they can bring in a replacement for Onana, who was called 'unbelievable' by the Football Mad podcast.

Clubs in Saudi have made 'early' moves to check on Onana's stance, and they have received encouragement from both Onana and United chiefs with a deal being 'there to be done'. Saudi clubs are set to continue their spending traits in the off-season and despite being interested in Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson and his Brazilian counterpart, Alisson Becker of Liverpool, it remains unseen as to how easy the South American duo will be to prise away from their respective clubs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Andre Onana has made 47 caps for Cameroon.

United have been in contact with Saudi Pro League chiefs before, having been aiming to negotiate a transfer for veteran midfielder Casemiro - and so 28-year-old Onana could find his way to the Middle East become a lot easier in the summer window if a deal can be done.

