Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has reportedly given the green light for Lille midfielder Angel Gomes’ return to Old Trafford, CaughtOffside has reported.

The Portuguese manager is said to be convinced that the 24-year-old could be a valuable asset to his squad, having impressed significantly since leaving United as a youngster in 2020.

However, according to the report, the Red Devils are likely to face competition for Gomes next year from their Premier League rivals, with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea also monitoring him.

Despite the growing interest from elsewhere, Gomes is said to favour a return to Old Trafford and is reportedly seeking a three-year contract with an option for a further year to secure the move.

The 24-year-old is out of contract at Lille at the end of the season, meaning Man United could potentially strike a pre-contract agreement for him as early as January.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gomes has scored once and provided one assist in 10 Ligue 1 appearances for Lille this season, while also managing three goal-creating actions.

Gomes joined Man United’s youth ranks in 2006 at just six years old and progressed swiftly through the Red Devils' academy, but had limited first-team opportunities.

After being handed his professional debut by Jose Mourinho on the final day of the 2016/17 season, he made only nine further senior appearances across all competitions before departing to Lille on a free transfer in 2020.

In recent seasons in France, the 'magician' 24-year-old has established himself as one of the most creative midfielders in Ligue 1, helping Lille finish fourth last season and secure their return to the Champions League for the first time in three years.

According to recent reports, Amorim is not expected to make any major signings for his Man United squad in January.

The Red Devils' hierarchy reportedly have no plans to overhaul the current first-team squad in early 2025, believing the current players are ‘capable of delivering far more'.

Angel Gomes Lille Stats (2023/24 Ligue 1) Games 31 Assists 8 Shot-creating actions per 90 3.75 Progressive passes per 90 7.14 Pass accuracy % 89.4 Minutes played 2,585

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-11-24.