Manchester United could be set to make a move for Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg in the coming transfer window, according to reports - with the Red Devils making him a priority target and Ruben Amorim giving the 'green light' to the club's recruitment chiefs to secure a move for the starlet.

United will be set to undergo yet another rebuild this summer, having done so extensively under former gaffer Erik ten Hag - and with the Red Devils seemingly steering away from signing high-profile names and instead looking at youngsters who can play a part in their future, Rigg has been earmarked as a 'priority target' after his rise to stardom in the Championship.

Report: United 'Prioritise' Chris Rigg Move, Amorim Gives 'Green Light'

The Sunderland youngster has vast Premier League experience

The report by CaughtOffside claims that United have placed Rigg 'near the top' of their transfer shortlist ahead of the summer window, with the Black Cats starlet having proven his worth in the Championship at the age of just 17. Rigg is considered one of the biggest talents in England at the moment, with United being joined by the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Brighton in their tracking of the youngster, who was named 'seriously talented' after turning out for England's under-19 side.

Chris Rigg's Championship statistics - Sunderland squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 34 =6th Goals 4 =4th Key Passes Per Game 1.1 7th Shots Per Game 1.3 9th Dribbles Per Game 1 6th Match rating 6.65 14th

Sources close to CaughtOffside have claimed that United have considered Rigg to be a 'must-have' talent, with work already underway to get a deal done. New boss Amorim has given the green light for his potential signing, and he is 'keen to work' with Rigg over a potential move - with other influential figures showing Amorim their 'unanimous support' in terms of a deal.

Sunderland were able to keep Rigg on their books in the January transfer window amid their promotion push, but if they fail to go up, that could see them stop him moving to the Premier League, with pundit Dougie Critchley naming Rigg as 'outstanding' for his work for the Black Cats.

Rigg has 36 caps for England's youth teams, with five goals in that time - and having already turned out for the under-19 setup, the 2007-born star is without doubt one of the finest talents in the country.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chris Rigg is the youngest outfield player to ever play for Sunderland.

Scoring his first Sunderland goal in August 2023, just months after his 16th birthday, Rigg has been a permanent fixture in the Black Cats side ever since, and that has propelled him to stardom in north-east circles, which could see him move away.

