Manchester United youngster Amir Ibragimov is ‘certainly’ on the radar of first-team coaches at Carrington after impressing for youth sides in recent weeks, MailOnline has revealed.

The 16-year-old has been in superb form for the Red Devils’ academy lately, standing out in the U18s’ 3-0 victory over Leeds United on Sunday, where he assisted all three goals.

Ibragimov also impressed for the U21s last week, scoring once in their 4-0 victory over Altrincham in the inaugural National League Cup.

According to MailOnline, first-team coaches are monitoring Ibragimov’s performances closely as he continues to transition between age groups at Carrington, while academy staff were reportedly pleased to see him adapt to the physical demands of the game at Altrincham.

As for his development, discussions are underway regarding which academy players would benefit from January loans versus those who could integrate into first-team training. Ibragimov, however, is expected to remain at United in early 2025.

Man United’s youngsters have impressed new boss Ruben Amorim since his arrival at Carrington, with promising defender Godwill Kukonki among those catching the eye.

The 16-year-old centre-back has participated in first-team training regularly over the past few weeks and was part of the squad for the Premier League clash with Ipswich Town.

Kukonki has continued training with the senior squad ahead of their Europa League clash with Bodo/Glimt on Thursday, and the latest reports suggest he could become the youngest Man United defender to feature in the Premier League.

Another prospect, Jack Kingdon, is also reportedly in contention for the Bodo/Glimt match, having trained with the first-team squad on Monday while some of his academy teammates travelled to the Netherlands for the U19 clash with AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Youth League.

The 19-year-old could benefit from the continued absence of injured defenders, with Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Leny Yoro all sidelined on Sunday.

