Ruben Amorim has run out of patience with Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana and is targeting Brighton & Hove Albion's Bart Verbruggen, according to Fichajes.net.

Onana made a bright start to the season with several standout performances. He was particularly impressive in the Red Devils' 1-1 draw with Fenerbahce in the UEFA Europa League in October.

However, the 28-year-old Cameroonian shot-stopper has regressed since Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag in November. He's made several glaring mistakes, including in a 3-2 home defeat to Nottingham Forest in December.

Onana was in the line of fire throughout the 2023-24 campaign, and he's conceded seven goals in his last three league outings. The jury is still out on whether the former Inter Milan shot-stopper was the best option to replace club legend David de Gea in July 2023.

Amorim reportedly has 'no faith' in Onana amid his struggles during the winter period. The Portuguese coach is eyeing Verbruggen, who has caught the eye at the Amex this season.

Amorim Wants Verbruggen To Replace Onana

The Dutch goalkeeper joined Brighton two summers ago

Verbruggen, 22, arrived at Brighton from Belgian outfit Anderlecht for around £16.3 million. He's been a steady hand between the sticks with 51 saves in 17 Premier League games although he's only managed three clean sheets.

His fine start to life at the Amex has alerted several European clubs, including United. They'd have to fork out around £30 million for the Dutchman, who has 18 international caps to his name. It's noted that the Seagulls could consider negotiating, given how much they spent on him.

Bart Verbruggen Premier League Stats 2024-25 Appearances 17 Goals Conceded Per Game 1.6 Saves Per Game 3.0 (65%) Successful Runs Out Per Game 0.5 (100%) Goals Conceded 27 Saves Made 51 Accurate Passes Per Game 26.2 (78%) Accurate Long Balls 6.2 (47%)

Verbruggen is a fine ball-playing shot-stopper whose passing accuracy has greatly benefited Fabian Hurzeler. Onana was signed from Inter for an initial £44 million, partly because of his ability with the ball at his feet he demonstrated at the San Siro.

However, Onana hasn't replicated that form at Old Trafford, and he's made two errors that have led to his goals this term. Having a reliable presence in goal could get their season back on track, and Verbruggen has proven to be just that over the past season and a half.

Altay Bayindir's future is also in jeopardy at United after an error-prone showing in the Red Devils' Carabao Cup exit against Tottenham Hotspur last month. A huge rebuild is anticipated in the coming transfer windows, and a change of goalkeeper appears to be a priority for Amorim.

Amorim's side have conceded an alarming 21 goals in the 11 games he's overseen. Onana and Bayindir haven't been a much-needed commanding presence in goal, especially from set-pieces, which have been a massive issue for the Red Devils.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 01/01/2025