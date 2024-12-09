Manchester United star talent, Amad Diallo, was reportedly on the brink of departing from Old Trafford during Erik ten Hag's tenure, before Ruben Amorim convinced him of his long-term future at the club, reveals Fabrizio Romano.

It may well have been one of the best things the former Sporting boss could have done for the club in his opening weeks as manager, as the Ivorian has grown into one of the team's most exciting prospects. With three goals and six assists across all competitions, Diallo is a firm fan favorite as well. Although his contract is set to expire at the end of this season, the Red Devils have the option to extend it by an additional year, and there is a positive feeling the player could be willing to commit his future at the club beyond that.

Amorim Helped Revitalize Diallo's United Career

The 22-year-old was on the verge of departing for greener pastures

As noted by Romano via his YouTube channel, Ten Hag and his technical staff supposedly were not trusting of Diallo's abilities, and this resulted in a lack of consistent game time for the wide man following his £37 million arrival from Atalanta. He said:

If I remember well, it was the game against Fenerbahce. Amad was not playing. Amad was not a starter. Amad was no longer trusted by the technical staff at Manchester United. So it was quite a difficult moment, and that was also having an impact on the contract talks. That's why the new contract for Amad was not signed yet because the situation with the coaching staff was probably not the best one. They were not trusting. And obviously Amad wants to play on a regular basis. "Now, new coach, Ruben Amorim, he absolutely loves Amad. He absolutely trusts Amad, and Amad is very happy at Man United. Amad loves Man United. Man United as a club, as a management, they love him."

Diallo has made an appearance in all five of Amorim's first five fixtures, and he has amassed four assists within that period, playing a rather unorthodox role as a right wing-back in the manager's newly-implemented system at Old Trafford. GMS sources have exclusively revealed that given the extensive influence the former Atalanta man has on the team's attack, he may well be shifted slightly higher up the pitch into attacking midfield instead.

Amad Diallo's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 13 Minutes played 797 Goals 1 Assists 6 Shots per 90 2.25 Key passes per 90 2.36

Ultimately, there is a definitive role Diallo can play in Amorim's tactical set-up, and this has enabled consistent game time, which is key to his development. Now flourishing, some of the credit for his resurgence in Manchester is surely awarded to Amorim for his efforts in saving the 22-year-old's career.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 08/12/2024