Leny Yoro could be ready to make his first appearance for Manchester United on Wednesday evening when the Red Devils face Arsenal in a huge game in the Premier League - with the Frenchman travelling down with the squad after months out injured.

Yoro was hailed as one of the best young defenders in Europe last season as he excelled at Lille, and though United kept tabs on him, it appeared as though they would make a move for Everton starlet Jarrad Branthwaite with two bids being rejected for the England international. But despite Yoro signing, he suffered a major setback in pre-season, which led to him being sidelined.

However, a report on X (formerly Twitter) from Manchester Evening News reporter Steven Railston states that Yoro is travelling down to the capital with United's squad to face Arsenal ahead of the crunch clash in the capital - where he could make a belated debut, after signing for £58.8million all the way back in July.

With 46 appearances for Lille split across three Ligue 1 seasons, Yoro - at the age of just 19 - has valuable interest for such a young player, and having made 13 appearances for France's youth teams, he's certainly one of the more promising young defenders in world football, who could thrive in Ruben Amorim's three at the back system.

United have struggled defensively, with Matthijs de Ligt not pulling up any trees at the back, alongside Lisandro Martinez not hitting the form he has in the past at Old Trafford - meaning that veteran Jonny Evans has been called up more often than desired, alongside Harry Maguire, who has fallen out of favour with the club in recent months.

Yoro offers pace and physicality, and by playing in the wider areas of their defence, United could have a prodigy of a defender to work with. Goals conceded haven't been a problem despite some lax defensive displays, but with Amorim going unbeaten in his first three games against Ipswich Town, Bodo/Glimt and Everton, Yoro being thrown into the deep end against the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli could serve to be a problem in north London.