Ruben Amorim has reportedly made up his mind on Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee already and would prefer a more physical centre-forward in place of the Dutchman, according to CalcioMercato.

The Portuguese tactician’s impending arrival at Old Trafford has fueled rumours regarding his potential tactical decisions, and recent reports suggest he sees no place for Zirkzee in his new-look Man United squad.

According to CalcioMercato, Amorim ‘wants to rely on his own ideas’ and bring in his own attacking options next year, which could soon put an end to Zirkzee’s career in the Premier League.

The former Bologna striker would be welcomed back by a number of clubs in Italy, including Juventus and AC Milan, and it is now up to United to decide if they are willing to let the 23-year-old go out on loan in January.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Zirkzee scored just once in his first 15 appearances for Man United, in the 1-0 win over Fulham on the opening day of the Premier League.

Zirkzee has struggled to adapt to life at United since his £36m move from Bologna in the summer transfer window and has now gone goalless in his last 14 appearances for the Red Devils.

The 23-year-old, who earns £105,000-per-week, managed to provide an assist in Man United’s 2-1 loss to West Ham United last month, which proved to be Erik ten Hag’s final game in charge of the club.

With Amorim now set to take charge of the Premier League giants in less than a week’s time, both fans and pundits expect the Portuguese tactician to implement his trusted 3-4-3 formation at Old Trafford and have speculated on how the 39-year-old could line up his first Man United squad on November 24, when they travel to Ipswich Town.

Amorim has enjoyed life at Sporting Lisbon while having a natural goalscorer to lead the line in Viktor Gyokeres, who has managed a staggering 63 goals in 66 games under the 39-year-old’s watch.

Joshua Zirkzee's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 10 Goals 1 Assists 1 Expected goals 2.6 Expected assisted goals 0.6 Minutes played 418

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-11-24.