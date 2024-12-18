Ruben Amorim has selected Alejandro Garnacho as part of his Manchester United squad to face Tottenham in the EFL Cup on Thursday night, but there is no sign of Marcus Rashford according to Samuel Luckhurst.

The Red Devils boss shocked fans and pundits alike when he left the 15-goal duo out of the squad entirely for the Manchester derby win over Man City on Sunday, but earned the trust of all at Old Trafford as his side claimed a stunning 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadium.

Rashford has since admitted publicly he is considering an exit from the club as he eyes a "new challenge", and while Amorim said in his pre-match press conference that he wanted Rashford to be part of his squad, he hasn't travelled to London for the quarter-final clash.

The squad was photographed leaving to travel to London by train and while 20-year-old Garnacho was spotted with the rest of the squad, there was no sign of 27-year-old Rashford - which will further point towards the club's number 10 heading towards the exit door.

Rasmus Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee, Antony, Amad Diallo and Bruno Fernandes make up the rest of the attacking options in the squad for the quarter-final clash, showing that the England star has dropped way down the pecking order now.

In more positive news for the Reds, Noussair Mazraoui has recovered from a knock that saw him go off injured against Man City to travel with the squad and he is in contention to play in north London. Luke Shaw and Mason Mount are the only other senior players to miss out, with both sidelined through injury.

Rashford is expected to leave the club in January now with INEOS seemingly making a decision to offload their underperforming, high-earning academy star to help ease their PSR concerns.

Reports have suggested that they would be open to a loan exit although it's difficult to see which clubs would be interested in a deal considering his reported £375,000-per-week wages and Man United's £40m asking price.

Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT in his exclusive newsletter that there has been no formal interest in the forward yet, although there are concrete opportunities for him to leave the club.