Ruben Amorim has earmarked Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio as a priority signing for Manchester United in the 2025 summer transfer window, Sky Sports journalist Sacha Tavolieri has revealed.

The incoming Red Devils boss reportedly aims to quickly impose his identity within the Premier League giants and could welcome familiar faces from Portugal to bolster his defensive options in the new season.

According to Tavolieri, Amorim could bring several players from Sporting to Old Trafford, including top target Inacio and his centre-back partner Ousmane Diomande, valued at £63m.

The promising duo have helped Sporting to start the Portuguese season in incredible fashion, winning their first 10 games while conceding just three goals in the process.

Rated at around £50m, Inacio was already on Man United’s radar this summer – the Red Devils opted for Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt instead.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Inacio ranks third among all Sporting players in league minutes played under Amorim this term, behind Viktor Gyokeres and Francisco Trincao.

Inacio, labelled 'one of the best young defenders in the world', has become one of Amorim’s most trusted players in recent seasons and was key in their league title last term, making 32 appearances.

Having signed a contract extension until 2027 last year, the 23-year-old still has almost three years left on his contract.

According to Tavolieri, Amorim is likely to fund his summer spree by offloading multiple first-team stars at Old Trafford, with the likes of Antony, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof now facing an uncertain future under the 39-year-old tactician.

Speaking to the media last week, Amorim indicated that he will not try to poach any Sporting players to Man United in the January transfer window, despite recent speculation that the Portuguese tactician is already lining up early moves in 2025.

The 39-year-old, who begins his new role in England a week on Monday, is, however, expected to bring in five of his backroom staff members to Old Trafford.

Goncalo Inacio's Sporting Stats (2024/25 Primeira Liga) Games 8 Goals 1 Assists 1 Pass completion % 90.7 Tackles per 90 1.55 Minutes played 639

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-11-24.