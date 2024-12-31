Manchester United have made Paris Saint-Germain star Nuno Mendes their 'main left wing-back target' for the January transfer market, according to reports - with Ruben Amorim keen to reunite with his former star to solve a gaping problem on the left flank this winter.

United have won just two and drawn one of their eight games in the Premier League under Amorim, and came close to losing against rivals Manchester City in what would have been six straight losses at top-flight level, if not for a late collapse from their local rivals. Recruitments are majorly needed, having only scored four goals in their last six games, and a key facet of Amorim's setup is their wing-backs to provide width - with Mendes being 'identified' as the top target to improve in that area.

Report: Mendes 'Top Target' For Man Utd

Ruben Amorim may be desperate for a reunion with his star left-back

The report from the Daily Mail states that United's main target at left wing-back is Mendes. The Portuguese star spent two years under Amorim at Sporting and so the current United boss knows him well, but PSG do want to extend his contract, which expires at the end of next season.

Nuno Mendes' Ligue 1 statistics - Paris Saint-Germain squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 9 16th Assists 1 =9th Key Passes Per Game 0.8 11th Tackles Per Game 1.4 =8th Crosses Per Game 0.6 4th Match rating 6.93 10th

However, if Mendes is reluctant to sign on the dotted line in the French capital, PSG may be willing to sell him in order to maximise their transfer return on his services, having signed for £34million back in July 2022.

The 'world-class' star has featured 99 times for the French outfit, scoring five goals and registering thirteen assists with two of each this season. That, alongside 47 Sporting appearances and 33 caps for Portugal, means that at the age of just 22, Mendes is a player with vast experience already in his short career.

Amorim is keen to make a signing in January, despite United having already signed teenage prodigy Diego Leon from Paraguayan outfit Cerro Porteno for the summer - and it could spell the end for Tyrell Malacia or Luke Shaw, with the pair unable to consistently show that they have recovered to full fitness this season with just seven first-team appearances between them so far in the current campaign. Reports emerged recently that an offer for Mendes has already been made, though it remains to be seen if the Red Devils will make the plunge.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nuno Mendes won the Portuguese double at the age of just 18, recording 35 appearances in all competitions in the process.

Mendes would be an astute signing, and having already featured under Amorim, he wouldn't take long to get to grips with his system - with familiarity being an asset that is severely lacking at Old Trafford at the moment.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 31-12-24.