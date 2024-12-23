Manchester United lost for the fourth time under Ruben Amorim in just nine games on Sunday after a crushing 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth - and one player who has been nowhere near his top form is defender Lisandro Martinez, with the Argentine having put up yet another lacklustre performance under the Portuguese tactician.

United had begun to blossom under Amorim heading into last week, having beaten rivals Manchester City in an exhilarating late finale to win 2-1 on rival soil, but two huge games in the space of a week saw them travel to Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup quarter-final before a tough game at home to the Cherries. It's safe to say those didn't go too well; a 4-3 loss in the capital ruined any chance of silverware until at least May, whilst a 3-0 loss to Andoni Iraola's men saw the south coast side rise to fifth in the Premier League table, with United floundering in 13th and having lost more games than they have won all season.

Pundits Have Scorned Martinez For Poor Performances

The Argentine has not been at his best for Manchester United

Martinez has been a huge part of that after some poor performances - and the £48million defender has been a shadow of his former self.

A poor clearance early in the second half in north London on Thursday allowed Dejan Kulusevski to double Tottenham's lead just after half-time - which led to Gary Neville calling him 'quite simply appalling', as the Lilywhites raced into a 3-0 lead that United couldn't quite get back from despite the best efforts of Tottenham goalkeeper Fraser Forster, who almost sabotaged the lead with two mishaps at the back.

Lisandro Martinez's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 14 =10th Assists 1 =3rd Clearances Per Game 2.7 1st Tackles Per Game 2.1 =7th Interceptions Per Game 1.9 1st Match rating 6.81 6th

It isn't just Neville who has slaughtered 'The Butcher' for his poor performances in recent times. Gabriel Agbonlahor went on record on talkSPORT, saying that Martinez doesn't look comfortable for United, and that he thinks the former Ajax man 'is terrible' after a lacklustre defensive outing.

And the pundit quizzing hasn't stopped there. Earlier this month, Jamie Redknapp called Martinez 'a little boy' in their 3-2 home defeat to Nottingham Forest, with the former Liverpool star noting how he was bullied by Forest man Nikola Milenkovic, who headed home from a corner - whilst other news outlets stopped to give him a 3/10 rating for his performances in the middle of the park.

Leny Yoro Could Take Martinez's First Team Spot

The young Frenchman is waiting in the wings for a chance to make the starting XI

The writing appears to be on the wall for Martinez despite previously being called 'untouchable', and with Harry Maguire having come into the fold in the middle of the back three in recent weeks under Amorim, it means Leny Yoro and Jonny Evans could get the nod over Martinez - especially being pushed down the pecking order once Matthijs de Ligt returns from injury.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lisandro Martinez has played 82 games for Manchester United, scoring one goal.

Martinez had a solid first season at Old Trafford as the Red Devils came third in the league, but it's been a horror show across all areas of the pitch since then, and the Argentine could suffer the consequences of his poor performances by being dropped for young Frenchman Yoro - who will be looking to make his transfer fee worthwhile by ousting Martinez from first-team responsibilities, given his natural pace and physicality in the wide centre-back slots.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 23-12-24.