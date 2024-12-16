Mason Mount looked heartbroken as he was forced off with injury in Manchester United's away clash at local rivals Manchester City on Sunday afternoon - and that could spell the end of his unsuccessful stint at Old Trafford, despite Ruben Amorim being a huge fan of the former Chelsea star.

Mount joined United from Chelsea last summer in a £55million deal, having faltered at the Blues for a number of months. His move was seen as a fresh start where he could recover properly, make a name for himself at Old Trafford and go on to find his way back in the England setup after last featuring in 2022.

Mount Injury Woes Leave Amorim In Dilemma

The England star cannot remain fit at the minute and that impacts Amorim's plans

However, the clash against City was just the fourth start in the Premier League for Mount this season - having also competed in the first two games of the campaign, and the 2-0 loss to Arsenal earlier in the month.

It lasted little to no time, though, before another injury fell upon the Portsmouth-born star. Hitting the deck inside just 12 minutes, Mount actively looked distraught at his afternoon being cut incredibly short - and with injury problems continuing to ruin his development as a player, it's not good news for Amorim either.

Mason Mount's Premier League statistics - stats by season Season Appearances Goals / assists 2019/20 37 7 / 5 2020/21 36 6 / 6 2021/22 32 11 / 10 2022/23 24 3 / 2 2023/24 14 1 / 0 2024/25 7 0 / 0

With Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho being excluded from the squad to face City, the Portuguese boss sent a message to warn his players that consistency is key, and Mount's lack of availability could be a real dampener to his chances of succeeding under the Portuguese boss. The win over City, with Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo both scoring late on to win a thrilling derby, meant that those in Mount's position were real bright sparks for the Old Trafford outfit at the Etihad Stadium - and Amorim will need that consistency if he is to continue.

And with Mount being a player that you simply cannot rely upon at present given his injury history, it may well be that Amorim opts for other players to gather a sense of regularity to kickstart his Red Devils tenure. Opting to train him, show patience for his return and finally get the former England star clicking is good on paper - but if Mount cannot complete his side of the deal by lasting for a lengthy period of time throughout a season, there could be little reason for Amorim to continue his renewed efforts for the midfielder.

Mount's Lack of Gametime Means He Must Accept New Role

The lack of game time means others are ahead in the pecking order

His injury woes aren't entirely a mystery when questioning why they have increased so much in recent years. Playing in 32 league games for Chelsea in the 2021/22 season, Mount was a regular feature - although he suffered a pelvic injury in February 2023, which has seen his time on the sidelines increase. Playing in eight games from 12 to start last season, Mount was ruled out with a calf injury from December through to April, only starting once since.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mason Mount has 36 England caps, scoring five goals for the Three Lions.

It's a shame, as there is evident talent in the former Blues man, who has still racked up 150 Premier League appearances to his name, alongside winning a Champions League title - but time must be taken for his return and that would mean forcing Mount to accept that he is a backup player for now.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 15-12-24.