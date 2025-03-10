In a season of so few bright spots for Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes has remained a consistent point of praise for the Red Devils. As club captain, the midfielder shoulders a higher level of responsibility than any other and for the most part, has dealt with that pressure quite well.

Man United have struggled for the entire campaign. It opened with Erik ten Hag, who was sacked in late October 2024 after a turgid run of form, to be replaced by Ruben Amorim. The former Sporting manager has a clear philosophy, but has evidently struggled to fully implement it into his team up to this point.

Only a select few of Man United’s current crop of players, presumably, are safe for the upcoming summer transfer window. Poor form and battles with Profit and Sustainability Rules suggest that the Red Devils will be looking to sell a number of names ahead of the 2025/26 term.

Bruno Fernandes will, categorically, not be one of those names. Be it in central midfield or his natural number 10 role, the 30-year-old is one of the few that have fairly seamlessly transitioned into Amorim’s system. He is not the only player to have done so, however, with one defender in particular having also shown consistency under Amorim’s management.

Amorim Should Build Around Mazraoui

Morocco international has been consistent for Red Devils

Having struggled to get consistent minutes with former club Bayern Munich, Noussair Mazraoui signed a four-year contract with Man United ahead of the current campaign, joining for a base fee of under £13 million. Since then, he has been a regular feature for the club and has been one of their most dependable performers, with Owen Hargreaves having dubbed Mazraoui as "amazing."

Noussair Mazraoui 24/25 Season Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played Premier League 28 0 1 2,136' Europa League 8 0 1 720' FA Cup 3 0 0 330' League Cup 3 0 0 145'

In Man United’s recent 1-1 draw with Arsenal, Mazraoui was given an 8/10 rating by Manchester Evening News, the Moroccan international having been one of the few players, particularly in the first half, to have spurred on attacks for the Red Devils.

Injuries have been unrelenting for the Mancunians this season and as such, Mazraoui has been forced into playing a number of different roles. The defender is thankfully comfortable with such a task and Amorim has deployed him both as a left-back and as a central defender in a back three, alongside his natural right-sided position.

At 27 years of age, Mazraoui is entering his prime years as a footballer and could very feasibly spend years at the highest level as of yet. The defender is, alongside Fernandes, a player that Amorim will surely build around, part of a side from which so many names could depart over the next year or so.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 10/03/2025)