Manchester United are on the search for their next Amad Diallo after his season-ending ankle injury, and Ruben Amorim may already have the perfect replacement in the academy in Amir Ibragimov.

The Red Devils were rocked last week in the build up to their 1-0 defeat against Tottenham in the Premier League when Player of the Season-elect Amad picked up an ankle ligament injury in training while Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte and Toby Collyer also suffered injuries.

That left manager Amorim with eight youngsters on the bench who had yet to make their first-team debuts for the club, and so it was no surprise when the team struggled severely and fell to yet another defeat.

But the attacking department is now insanely short on options following the Ivorian's injury and Amorim must find new solutions to the creativity, dribbling and goal threat that will be missing from the squad for the rest of the campaign.

Perfect Chance for Ibragimov to Break Through

It's time for Amorim to trust youth

While there is plenty of talk of Chido Obi making the step up from youth football to help solve the team's goalscoring issues, while Gabriel Biancheri is also seemingly ready to be called up soon too.

But the obvious choice for that role as one of the number tens behind more experienced forwards like Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee is 16-year-old sensation Ibragimov, who is sure to have a huge future at Old Trafford.

Described as 'phenomenal' by talent scout Jacek Kulig and a 'once in a lifetime talent' by United Tribune, Ibragimov is someone who absolutely shines in the pockets of space between midfield and attack but also doesn't shy away from the defensive work needed to help a team succeed.

Amir Ibragimov Statistics 2024/25 (all comps) Appearances 22 Minutes 1287 Goals 8 Assists 5

At just 16 there is likely to be a concern that physically he may struggle, but there will never be a better chance for Amorim to test that theory and give him a chance to make a name for himself in the first-team.

Arsenal are currently thriving after introducing Ethan Nwaneri and Miles Lewis-Skelly to the first-team picture, while Mikey Moore and Archie Gray have made a terrific impact at Spurs this season too.

Amorim has previously shown a willingness to give youth a chance at Sporting with the likes of Geovany Quenda becoming a key man under his tenure, and this is the chance for something similar to happen at Man Utd.

Fans need something else to get behind right now and Carrington has always been able to provide that spark. Ibragimov is the next big thing, and the time is now for him to be given an opportunity to prove it.

Statistics courtesy of Playmakerstats - correct as of 20/02/2025.