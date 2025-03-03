Manchester United's season continues to falter after they were dumped out of the FA Cup at home to Fulham on Sunday afternoon - and Ruben Amorim needs to make a huge decision if his squad is to venture any further next season.

A tough start to the season under Erik ten Hag saw United in the bottom half from the second game of the season, and they've only lifted themselves into the top half once since under Amorim - though that was followed by a run of just one win in six games via a late comeback against Manchester City in mid-December. Their form in the league has seen them win just three times in 11 games, sitting firmly in the bottom half - and that is due to a lack of goals, which Rasmus Hojlund is a huge culprit for.

Rasmus Hojlund Must Be Dropped to End Poor Man Utd Form

The move would be good for both himself and the club to reassess their situations

United signed the Dane at the start of last season for a fee of £72million, signing from Serie A outfit Atalanta - and despite a promising first campaign at Old Trafford, he's not been at the races all season. Just two Premier League strikes in 22 games have seen him flop massively under both Ten Hag and Amorim, and a lack of goals has been United's biggest downfall in the top-flight this season.

Rasmus Hojlund's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 2 =6th Key Passes Per Game 0.5 =10th Shots Per Game 0.7 =10th Dribbles Per Game 0.3 =10th Match rating 6.22 21st

The loss to Fulham marked an incredible 18 games without a goal for the young talisman, with his last strike coming via a brace in a 2-1 win over Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League on December 12th. The service handed to United's forwards has been somewhat measly this season, and that has to be taken into consideration - but no matter the service, 18 games without a goal is nowhere near good enough for a Premier League club.

Hojlund's removal from the game against the Cottagers on Sunday was met with cheers as fellow Danish youngster Chido Obi-Martin was introduced to the frame, and with the same happening against Everton, the writing appears to be on the wall for the beleaguered star, who is thought to be 'infuriating' the fanbase with his lack of output.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rasmus Hojlund has seven goals in 22 caps for Denmark.

Joshua Zirkzee has been playing better than him, despite missing the crucial penalty at the end of the shootout - and the Dutchman could even be trusted to lead the line in a similar fashion to how Hojlund has, especially if he can warrant his starts by scoring on a frequent basis.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 03-03-25.

