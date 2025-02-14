Manchester United's forward ranks have been depleted over the January window thanks to the exits of Marcus Rashford and Antony to Aston Villa and Real Betis respectively. And with nobody brought in for those areas to replace them, it could see Ruben Amorim look towards his youth ranks to drag the Red Devils over the line in the Premier League, and perhaps to Europa League and FA Cup success - with James Scanlon potentially a name to be promoted to replace the England superstar.

The duo departing on a temporary basis means that only Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo are the club's natural wingers, despite Patrick Dorgu and Mason Mount also being able to play in the wide areas - but more to the point, Rashford's goal threat means that United are reliant on Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee to put the ball in the net from a lack of service.

Scanlon Could be Perfect For Ruben Amorim Problems

The Man Utd youngster has been electric for the youth team this season

The duo only have a combined five Premier League goals to their name this season, with urgent improvement needed in the forward areas. But with no way to do that, having seen the transfer market slam shut last week, there could be other options already in the club's ranks and other ways to do so - with Gibraltar starlet James Scanlon potentially being the man to get them firing.

James Scanlon's Man Utd statistics - record by competition, 24/25 Competition Appearances Goals Assists U18 Premier League 11 10 4 UEFA Youth League 3 2 0 FA Youth Cup 3 2 1 Premier League 2 2 0 0

Scanlon, who was born in England, began his career at Derby County but switched to United in February 2021, whilst the Rams were undergoing severe financial pressure.

He's been a top young player in the club's ranks having been dubbed as 'unstoppable', even training with the first-team on occasion under Erik ten Hag and embarking on the club's pre-season tour to the USA over the summer. But this season has seen him massively improve in the youth ranks at Carrington - and having formed a partnership with Chido Obi-Martin - who signed from Arsenal in the summer - the duo coming in could boost their ranks at first-team level.

Scanlon has 14 goals and five assists in just 19 games for United's young guns this season from both wings, including a brace against Chelsea earlier this week. Having played on either side of the striker, their partnership could be something for United fans to look forward to later in the season, especially in the final few games of the season if the Red Devils have nothing to play for in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: James Scanlon has 10 caps for Gibraltar's national team, scoring once - being eligible to play for them via his Gibraltan mother.

Scanlon will be 19 at the start of next season, and he's clearly outgrown the youth game at Old Trafford, and so first-team minutes could be on the cards in the second half of the campaign, where he could be perfect in that role that Amorim prefers to utilise alongside Amad.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-02-25.

