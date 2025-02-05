Manchester United failed to sign a new striker in the January transfer window, and Ruben Amorim may have no other choice but to fast-track one of the brightest academy prospects’ development amid ongoing issues up front.

The Portuguese manager has been let down by both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee in his first three months at the club, with the duo managing just five Premier League goals between them this season, and could soon have enough reasons to turn to academy prospect Chido-Obi Martin to address United’s attacking woes.

In a clear sign of frustration with his striker performances, Amorim experimented by placing Kobbie Mainoo in a false nine role last weekend, before the bold decision backfired and United suffered another home loss, this time 2-0 to Crystal Palace.

Surely, a first-team debut for the highly regarded academy prospect would be less of a surprise at this stage of the season, when United’s frontline continues to struggle – the Red Devils are among the lowest scoring teams in the division, having netted 28 goals in 24 games.

Man United Could Turn to Obi-Martin

To address their attacking woes

Known for his ability to nurture young talent, Amorim has been keeping a close eye on Obi-Martin’s development in recent weeks.

According to reports, the Portuguese tactician has often invited the 17-year-old to take part in United’s training sessions on days when numbers are low, especially after matchdays when first-team stars are recovering.

Obi-Martin, who joined United from Arsenal last year, has quickly made an impact with the Red Devils’ youth sides, notably scoring a hat-trick in a 6-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in his first start for the U18s.

The 17-year-old has netted 12 goals and provided three assists in his first 16 games for the academy, with his physical attributes standing out among players of his age.

Given his recent involvement in United’s training sessions, it would be no surprise to see the 17-year-old, labelled a 'goal machine' by Matthew Abbott, at least named in a matchday squad this season.

At this point, United have nothing to lose – after missing out on the likes of Mathys Tel and Randal Kolo Muani, and with the team languishing 13th in the Premier League, this might be the perfect time to introduce the youngster to first-team action.

The Red Devils targeted a centre-forward in January but saw a move for Tel collapse at the last minute after Bayern rejected their two loan proposals and sent the Frenchman on a temporary deal to Tottenham on deadline day.

Chido-Obi Martin's Man Utd Youth Stats (2024/25) Games 16 Goals 12 Assists 3 Minutes played 931

Statistics courtesy of Playmaker. Correct as of 05-02-25.