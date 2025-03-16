Manchester United's only hopes of silverware will come in the Europa League this season after a poor campaign in the domestic cups and the Premier League especially - and their list of dead-rubber games should see one young star make a case to start more often under Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils face Leicester City on Sunday, in a game that is more meaningful to the Foxes as they aim to stay in the Premier League under United legend Ruud Van Nistelrooy - but beyond that, there are a number of damp squibs that the Old Trafford crowd will have to endure alongside their Europa League campaign. As a result, that should see the Portuguese tactician line up with Toby Collyer in his starting XI to face the Foxes. United haven't got much to play for in the top-flight, and so he should aim to blood in players who will be at the club for the long-term.

United Should Play Collyer as Succession Plan for Amorim

The youngster is likely to be at the club for years to come

In a midfield that has suffered blighting issues all season, the youngster has been a bright spark in the centre of the pitch, impressing with each cameo appearance - though he's not started a single game in the Premier League yet.

With veterans Christian Eriksen and Casemiro failing to impress across the campaign, they've not shown enough to convince Amorim that they will be able to continue their careers at Old Trafford - and with their futures not guaranteed amid links to other clubs, including a Saudi Pro League exit for the Brazilian, Collyer should be starting to convince Amorim that he can be a part of the furniture for the future.

The 21-year-old's tenacity, energy and positive approach look to put United on the front foot, and able to cover more ground in a more convincing manner than Casemiro, he's the current successor to his role.

Toby Collyer's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 5 22nd Key Passes Per Game 0.4 =14th Tackles Per Game 1.6 9th Match rating 6.46 14th

Barring their upcoming fixtures against Nottingham Forest, rivals Manchester City and Newcastle United - who are all competing for the Champions League spots - Amorim's side will then face a few clubs with little to play for in the season.

Games against Wolverhampton Wanderers - assuming they have all but secured safety by that point - Bournemouth, Brentford and West Ham United prove that. Those are the ideal games to bleed Collyer into his plans, and if he can succeed, it will save United a job in recruitment ahead of next season in terms of homegrown squad depth.

Collyer Succession Plan Makes Total Financial Sense

Casemiro alone earns over £1million per month

Casemiro's extortionate wage of £350,000-per-week - excluding bonuses of £75,000-per-week - and Eriksen's reported £150,000-per-week mean that United transfer chiefs will be keen to see them out of the squad in the summer to ease off any financial woes amid Sir Jim Ratcliffe's bombshell interview with Gary Neville earlier in the week.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Toby Collyer has made 12 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions.

Collyer, by contrast, earns a reported £5,000-per-week at the Theatre of Dreams, and so the potential to play him against Leicester and beyond throughout the campaign makes sense both on and off the pitch - especially if he can contribute with goals and assists, which Eriksen has so far failed to this season with just one assist in 15 games in the Premier League.

