Manchester United are set to compete with Premier League rivals Manchester City for Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres in 2025, according to The Mirror.

New manager Ruben Amorim has reportedly made the 26-year-old his number one target for next summer, but Man City's new sporting director and his former Sporting colleague, Hugo Viana, is also said to be interested in the 'unstoppable' forward.

Both Amorim and Viana reportedly share a close relationship with Gyokeres, who has been in sensational form for a second successive season in Portugal, scoring 24 goals in 19 appearances so far.

According to The Mirror, Amorim acknowledges that the squad he inherited from Erik ten Hag lacks firepower and is eager to bolster the attack next year, with the prospect of being United’s main man up front 'tantalising' for Gyokeres.

While the Portuguese manager has stated he will not raid Sporting for his former players in January, the possibility remains for the summer and the £65m-rated Swede is understood to top his wishlist.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gyokeres scored 29 goals and registered nine assists in 33 league appearances for Sporting last season.

Man City, meanwhile, would reportedly need to convince Gyokeres that he would not merely be a back-up to Erling Haaland. The reigning Premier League champions recently sold Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid and are searching for additional attacking options.

Gyokeres joined Sporting from Coventry City for £20m in the summer of 2023 and scored an impressive 43 goals in his debut season in Portugal.

He won the Primeira Liga Player of the Year award and was instrumental in Sporting's title-winning campaign under Amorim, which also secured Champions League qualification for the first time in three seasons.

The Swedish forward’s early-season form has attracted attention from English heavyweights. However, it remains unclear whether Man United will have the financial resources to secure the transfer.

Recent reports suggest Amorim will operate with a more modest budget than Ten Hag and is not expected to make major additions in January.

Viktor Gyokeres' Sporting Stats (2024/25 Primeira Liga) Games 11 Goals 16 Assists 1 Expected goals 12.1 Expected assisted goals 2.5 Minutes played 974

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-11-24.