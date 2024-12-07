Ruben Amorim sees Manchester United defender Leny Yoro as a crucial part of his Old Trafford project and considers the Frenchman a 'smart signing' having been obsessed with him before he even agreed to replace Erik ten Hag, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Yoro made his long-awaited United debut on Wednesday, coming on as a substitute in the 2-0 defeat at Arsenal after missing the first three months of the season through injury.

The 19-year-old played 30 minutes at the Emirates after coming on as a second-half substitute for Harry Maguire and delighted the United faithful, who were 'very impressed' with his debut.

According to Romano, United will manage Yoro's game time carefully over the next few weeks to avoid injury, but his role in Amorim's squad is expected to grow after a positive first outing.

The Frenchman is reportedly seen as a key part of Amorim's project at Old Trafford and was praised by the 39-year-old in internal meetings even before he took charge of United in November:

United beat off competition from several European heavyweights to sign Yoro for £52million in the summer transfer window, with Real Madrid mentioned as his preferred destination after a breakthrough season at Lille.

The "11/10" French defender was instrumental in the club's return to the Champions League and a fourth-placed finish in Ligue 1 last term, making 32 league appearances and scoring twice.

Yoro's return from injury will only increase competition for the starting centre-back berth at United, with the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans also available to Amorim.

The Portuguese manager has rotated his Man United squad extensively so far, giving surprise starts to the likes of Maguire and Tyrell Malacia in Wednesday's 2-0 defeat at Arsenal.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-11-24.