Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is pushing for the club to sign FC Porto striker Samu Aghehowa this summer, according to Caught Offside.

The Red Devils are set to bolster their attacking options during the summer transfer window with Marcus Rashford, Antony and Jadon Sancho all expected to leave permanently, while there are question marks over the futures of Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund too.

Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres have both been linked heavily with a move to Old Trafford in the upcoming transfer window, but Amorim reportedly wants to bring in 20-year-old Aghehowa instead.

Man Utd Want to Sign Aghehowa

Porto star has a £83.6m release clause

Aghehowa joined Porto last summer from Atletico Madrid in a surprise deal after being on the verge of joining Chelsea, only for the deal to collapse at the 11th hour.

Since then though the Spain international has been labelled as 'one of Europe's most prolific strikers' after scoring 20 goals in 27 appearances in the Portuguese top division and Europa League - including netting twice against Man Utd when Erik Ten Hag was manager earlier in this campaign.

Sources close to the deal understand that Amorim is personally driving the interest from Old Trafford in the striker, who has been labelled 'unreal' this season, but it remains to be seen if a deal is financially viable for the Red Devils.

Samu Aghehowa Porto Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 28(5) Goals 20 Assists 3

The financial situation at Old Trafford is difficult at the moment and it remains to be seen if they would be able to afford a deal for Aghehowa, who has a €100m (£83.6m) release clause in his contract at the Dragao Stadium.

Several other top clubs are also showing an interest in the youngster, including Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Tottenham and West Ham.

Barcelona in particular are keen with Robert Lewandowski approaching the twilight of his career, and it's believed that young phenom Lamine Yamal has personally requested that the club look to bring his international teammate to the Camp Nou if they get the opportunity.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 29/03/2025.