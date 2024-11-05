Manchester United are reportedly planning a fresh move for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite next summer, with the player still high on their wishlist under incoming manager Ruben Amorim, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

The Red Devils had two bids rejected for Branthwaite during the summer, the latest offer reaching £50m, but they are believed to have maintained interest in the 22-year-old, who will have two years remaining on his Everton contract next summer.

According to Crook, United sporting director Dan Ashworth views Branthwaite as a good fit for Amorim’s style and his preferred 3-4-3 system, which could require reinforcements at centre-back in the new year.

United have already invested significantly in central defenders this past summer, acquiring Lille’s promising talent Leny Yoro and Bayern Munich outcast Matthijs de Ligt.

However, De Ligt has encountered challenges adapting to the demands of the Premier League, while Yoro is yet to make his debut for United after suffering an injury in pre-season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Branthwaite has played just 98 minutes of Premier League football this season after missing the start of the campaign due to a groin injury.

Crook claims United could face competition for Branthwaite from rivals Liverpool, also admirers of the one-cap England international, who was keen on the Old Trafford switch in the summer.

Branthwaite’s most recent appearance was as a substitute in Everton’s 1-0 loss to previously winless Southampton on Saturday.

The decision to bench the 22-year-old for this crucial relegation clash at St. Mary’s reportedly surprised the Toffees’ dressing room, as Sean Dyche opted for the James Tarkowski and Michael Keane partnership for the majority of the contest.

Branthwaite, valued at £70m, played a key role in Everton’s battle to avoid relegation last season, making 35 Premier League appearances and contributing three goals and one assist.

The 'exceptional' England international has started only once this season under Dyche, featuring in the 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace in September.

Jarrad Branthwaite's Everton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 3 Tackles per 90 1.82 Blocks per 90 0.91 Interceptions per 90 2.73 Pass accuracy % 81.0 Minutes played 98

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-11-24.