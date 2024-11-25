Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has praised goalkeeper Andre Onana following their 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town, saying the Cameroonian shot-stopper did ‘a great job’ on Sunday afternoon.

United, despite taking an early lead through Marcus Rashford, were unable to secure all three points in Amorim’s first Premier League game, as they were pegged back by a deflected strike from Omari Hutchinson in the first half.

Onana’s efforts stood out the most in the stalemate as he made a couple of excellent saves during the contest, including denying Liam Delap from close range prior to Hutchinson’s equaliser.

The 28-year-old thwarted Delap once more in the second half with another instinctive stop, ensuring United earned a point on Amorim’s debut in the dugout.

After the game, the 39-year-old tactician praised Onana and highlighted his slightly different role at Ipswich, noting that he ‘used to do so many long balls’ under Erik ten Hag.

A £47m summer arrival in 2023, Onana has stepped up significantly in his second season at Old Trafford, delivering impressive performances in a team struggling for form.

The Cameroonian shot-stopper has conceded just 13 goals in his first 12 Premier League appearances this term and kept five clean sheets – more than any other goalkeeper in the division.

After many questioned his arrival from Inter Milan and whether he was the right choice to replace David de Gea, Onana has silenced critics in his second season at Manchester and will be hoping to continue this under Amorim as the season progresses.

The Portuguese tactician, however, was far from impressed with some of his Man United players after his first game in charge, with two of the stars reportedly ‘really frustrating’ him during the 1-1 draw.

Andre Onana's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 13 Goals conceded 13 Clean sheets 5 Minutes played 1,080

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-11-24.