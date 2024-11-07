Pundit Kris Boyd has lamented Luke Shaw's inability to remain fit, claiming new Manchester United boss Ruben Amroim may be forced to dip into the transfer market and replace the defender because of his injury issues.

United have endured a difficult start to the new season, are currently sitting in 13th in the Premier League, and the club subsequently opted to sack manager Erik ten Hag last week. Moving quickly to appoint Amorim as the Dutchman's successor, the Sporting boss will commence his role in the Old Trafford hot-seat from Monday.

Renowned for deploying a back three, Amorim will be assessing his wing-back options, with Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazroaui likely the first choice duo at the moment. However, with both players naturally right-sided players, Boyd has ripped into Shaw for his fitness problems, with the Englishman's perennial injury struggles likely to prevent him from nailing down the left-wing-back spot in the north-west outfit's team, which could be vacant for him.

Boyd Laments Shaw's Fitness

Amorim will 'probably have to' replace the defender

Since arriving from Southampton for £27 million back in 2014, Shaw has managed just 275 appearances in ten years at United. Yet to play a single minute in any competition this season, earning £150,000 a week in the process, the 29-year-old has missed a total of 95 games for club and country since the beginning of the 2020/21 season.

With new head coach Amorim likely to deploy a 3-4-3 formation, the Portuguese tactician will likely want a left-footed wing-back dominating the left-hand side of the pitch. Perfect for this system, Shaw may ultimately spur this opportunity to re-establish at Old Trafford, due to his persistent lack of availability.

Speaking on Sky Sports, former Rangers player turned pundit Boyd claimed this may prompt United to sign a left-back in a future window:

"I mean, I think if you've got the players to play it [a 3-4-3], it's something that football players will adapt to. But I don't look at Manchester United and think they have. If you look at Jamie Carragher's piece on Monday night, I thought it was excellent, in terms of the back three they've got, they've got players who can go and play that position. But, the wing-backs, the outside players in the midfield four, are an issue for Manchester United. The right-hand side should be ok, but Luke Shaw is never fit, so the left-hand side is an issue. So that is somewhere where they're probably going to have to recruit, if that's the way that he's [Amorim] going to play."

Shaw's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 12 Minutes Played 959 Pass Accuracy 81.9% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.21 Key Passes Per 90 1.21 Progressive Carries Per 90 0.93 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 1.59

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 07/11/2024