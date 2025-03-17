Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has asked the club’s board to focus on a summer deal for Viktor Gyokeres, according to Fichajes.

Viktor Gyokeres was, just two years ago, plying his trade in the Championship for Coventry City, having failed to break into the Brighton first team prior to his move away from the club in 2021. He departed the Midlands for Portugal, signing for Sporting in 2023, and has never looked back.

Viktor Gyokeres Sporting Stats So Far Appearances 91 Goals 83 Assists 25 Minutes Played 7,419'

The Swede, who will turn 27 this year, is one of Europe’s most in-demand strikers, having developed into a monster with Sporting Lisbon, who paid Coventry a club-record fee for a departing player. Gyokeres is a lethal finisher, with a keen attacking awareness and physicality that makes him a nightmare for opposing defenders.

Gyokeres’ time with Sporting will, in the opinion of many, come to an end in the coming summer transfer window, with the striker being slated for a big-money move somewhere.

Amorim Wants Gyokeres

Manager desires a reunion with former player

As per Fichajes, Ruben Amorim is the driving force behind a potential Man United bid for Gyokeres. Until he made the move to Manchester, Amorim served as Gyokeres’ manager at Sporting and in turn, was a key factor in Gyokeres’ rapid rise to stardom as a player.

The Red Devils have endured a turgid season by their lofty standards and it looks likely that they will finish the Premier League campaign as a mid-table side. Much has been said of the club’s current options at striker, as while both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have potential, neither are proven goalscorers and have both faced their struggles in England.

In Gyokeres, who has been dubbed "world-class" on social media, Man United would have a striker who has proven himself at Europe’s highest level. While their current league positioning does not exactly make a move seem desirable, the Swede having formerly worked with Amorim may prove to be a crucial bargaining chip in what would simply be an incredible transfer.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 16/03/2025)