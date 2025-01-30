Manchester United star Rasmus Hojlund could leave the club in the coming summer transfer window, according to reports - with the striker being 'on trial' until the end of the season as he aims to show manager Ruben Amorim that he has what it takes to succeed at Old Trafford.

Hojlund joined from Atalanta last summer for a fee of Â£72million, impressing heavily in Serie A at such a young age. But he's failed to prove that he has what it takes in the Premier League, being in and out of the Red Devils' squad under the Portuguese boss, and with such a huge outlay on his services, it could see the Dane exit in pre-season if he can't find any form.

Report: Hojlund 'Could Be Sold' in Summer Transfer Window

The striker has six months to save his Red Devils future

The report by talkSPORT states that Hojlund could be sold, despite the fact that he was previously viewed as 'one of the few players' that United would deem as 'not for sale'. That stance has now changed, and he will find himself on trial until now and the end of the season, where he must impress to clamber back onto that list.

Rasmus Hojlund's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 18 10th Goals 2 =6th Key Passes Per Game 0.6 9th Shots Per Game 0.7 =9th Dribbles Per Game 0.3 =10th Match rating 6.26 20th

Hojlund has only scored two Premier League goals this season, coming in a 2-1 win over Brentford and a 3-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest in early December - but after 18 games and 13 of those being starts, it's a tally that isn't good enough, where he is currently on a run of 11 games without a goal.

Sources at talkSPORT believe that Amorim has yet to be convinced by the Â£72million striker, and after scoring 10 goals at top-flight level last season, he has massively regressed this season under split management so far, with one goal under both Erik ten Hag and Amorim respectively.

United's top goalscorer in the league is Amad Diallo with just six strikes, and goals are a massive issue at Old Trafford even in their quest to finish in the top half.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rasmus Hojlund has scored 23 goals in 71 games for Manchester United.

A talisman would certainly boost their chances of securing Europa League football against the odds, and if Hojlund is sacrificed, it could give the Red Devils enough money to replace him with a star who can drag them up the table and into continental contention.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 29-01-25.

