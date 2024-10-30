Sporting boss Ruben Amorim has remained somewhat tight-lipped on his future amid extensive links to the Manchester United vacancy - toying with reports by cheekily answering around questions surrounding a potential move to Old Trafford.

With Erik ten Hag being sacked on Monday morning, reports just hours later suggested that United chiefs were already in talks over the appointment of Amorim, with the club reportedly willing to pay his £8.5million release clause. And whilst that could have a huge effect day-by-day, Amorim - who took charge of Sporting on Tuesday night - refused to be drawn into games by reporters after his team's win.

Amorim 'Doesn't Know' Which Dugout He Will Be In

The Portuguese gaffer remained extremely coy over his future

Speaking with Sky Sports reporter Gary Cotterill on Tuesday evening following Sporting's 3-1 home win over Nacional da Madeira, Amorim demanded that he was given time to make his own decision over his future, beginning:

"We'll have to wait a little bit more to explain everything that I need to explain, and then everything will be very clear. That's what I said. It's my decision, I will tell [you] everything so we have to wait - that's it."

Then, when he was pushed for an answer on how long his decision would take, Amorim said: "I don't know", before answering "I will be here [Sporting]" to a question about whether he would be in the Old Trafford dugout for the game against Chelsea on Sunday.

Sporting Club's Primeira Liga statistics - Divisional squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 9 1st Goals scored 30 1st Goals conceded 2 1st Shots for per game 24.9 1st Shots against per game 14.2 2nd xG 24.43 1st

However, tongue in cheek, Cotterill asked "Definitely?", to which Amorim said with a cheeky grin on his face: "I don't know", walking out of the press area to laughter in an interview that certainly keeps fans guessing over his final decision until a breakthrough is made - either on United's side, or in Sporting's favour.

Amorim's Qualities Are Invaluable to United

The Sporting manager isn't just impressive on the pitch

Amorim's demeanour could be interpreted in the sense that he knows he is joining United, but fans will likely not be satisfied until the contract is signed and the club release an official statement announcing his arrival. It's no surprise either - his record at Sporting is extremely admirable, and with 238 games played with 171 wins to boot in his tenure, which has lasted almost five years in the Portuguese capital, it has seen Sporting win two Primeira Liga titles.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim made 14 caps for Portugal in an international career that spanned from 2010 to 2014.

Two Portuguese League Cups have also followed, in which the club were extremely close to winning three in a row before their loss to Porto in the final in 2023. It is that sustained success for the Estadio Jose Alvalade side in terms of toppling the 'Big Two' in Benfica and Porto that means, against the odds, Amorim has upset the apple cart.

After winning Sporting's first league title in 20 years, he did so again - but it isn't just his accolades that are impressive. Building a squad that has included the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Zeno Debast, Ousmane Diamande and Morten Hjulmand, Sporting have turned into a monstrous outfit with nine straight wins in the Primeira Liga so far this season, already leading the pack by three points in the league with just two goals conceded in that time - and Amorim's squad building skills could be much needed at Old Trafford with a multitude of fringe stars clogging their ability to rebuild.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 30-10-24.