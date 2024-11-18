Manchester United midfielder Casemiro will feature less frequently under new manager Ruben Amorim, and could even be sold in January, according to CaughtOffside.

Despite seemingly continuing to decline this season, Casemiro has remained a prominent part of the Red Devils' team, featuring in ten of United's eleven Premier League games thus far. Erik ten Hag admired the Brazilian, often picking him over summer signing Manuel Ugarte, although this isn't expected to be the case once Amorim's tenure starts this week.

The Portuguese tactician is intent on lessening Casemiro's role in his team, with the new boss expected to favour the aforementioned Ugarte, as well as Kobbie Mainoo, in the middle of the park. United may even sanction a departure for the veteran midfielder, with the north-west club reportedly willing to accept offers in the region of £30 million for the player.

Casemiro to Play Less Prominent Role Under Amorim

He could leave in January

Signing for United from Real Madrid for £70 million in 2022, Casemiro, described as 'world-class', enjoyed a relatively promising debut campaign in Manchester, making 51 appearances across all competitions, scoring seven goals. However, entering the latter stages of his career, his last 18 months at Old Trafford have been nowhere near the level he was once capable of producing.

Erik ten Hag's team's lack of structure exposed the 32-year-old's physical deficiencies, and ultimately led to numerous below-par performances. Cited as 'one of the two worst ever signings in United's history' by Gary Neville, it's certainly been a tough period for the Brazil international.

It could be about to get worse for him, with CaughtOffside reporting that Amorim doesn't view the defensive midfielder as part of his plans, and that he'll play a less prominent role under the new head coach. The former Sporting boss is expected to favour Ugarte and Mainoo in United's midfield, as he looks to formulate a long-term partnership that can develop together.

Reports emerged last week that Amorim has told Casemiro to look for a new club, and CaughtOffside corroborated this, claiming he'll be available on the market for around £30 million. It remains to be seen as to whether any potential suitor would stump up an offer of this value, given the purported £350,000 a week contract that comes with signing him, but it's clear that he's set to become surplus to requirements at Carrington.

Casemiro's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 25 Goals 1 Assists 2 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 4.59 Progressive Passes Per 90 5.09 Key Passes Per 90 0.73

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 18/11/2024