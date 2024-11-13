Manchester United are prepared to send Joshua Zirkzee on loan in January, with new boss Ruben Amorim not considering the striker 'adequate', and Juventus interested in taking the Dutchman temporarily, according to TuttoSport.

Zirkzee has endured a torrid opening few months at United, starting just four Premier League games, and finding the back of the net once in 17 appearances across all competitions. This poor return has prompted widespread criticism of the 23-year-old, with Ian Wright claiming that the number nine 'will never make it' at Old Trafford.

Amorim arrived at Carrington earlier this week to begin his tenure as United manager, and is said to already have declared Zirkzee as not at the level required. The Portuguese tactician is keen on adding Viktor Gyokeres to his ranks, and is thus willing to sanction a temporary departure for the Netherlands international, with Juventus reportedly willing to take him on loan for the second half of this season.

Amorim Doesn't Feel Zirkzee is 'Adequate'

He'll be allowed to leave on loan

Signed from Bologna for £36.5 million in the summer, to provide cover and competition for Rasmus Hojlund, Zirkzee has struggled in the early part of his United career. Not hitting the back of the net since his debut on the opening day of the season against Fulham, the former Bayern Munich man has failed to make a meaningful impact in the north-west.

Zirkzee's compatriot Erik ten Hag was sacked in October, and this could be bad news for the forward, with new head coach Amorim understood to not be the biggest fan of his. According to TuttoSport, the ex-Sporting manager doesn't consider Zirkzee 'adequate', and could look to replace him with Gyokeres.

While Fabrizio Romano ruled out a United move for the Swedish goalscorer in January, Amorim is said to be keen on acquiring his former player in the summer. Thus, the 39-year-old coach is willing to allow Zirkzee to leave on loan in January, with United said to be re-evaluating their initial investment in the player.

Juventus are interested in signing the Schiedam-born man, and TuttoSport report that the Old Lady have already begun working on the prospective deal.

Zirkzee's Premier League Statistics 2024/24 Appearances 11 Minutes Played 434 Goals 1 Assists 1 Shots Per 90 2.49 Expected Goals Per 90 0.54

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 13/11/2024