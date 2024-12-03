Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim says he is ‘very excited’ about Leny Yoro’s debut and revealed the Frenchman could make his first appearance against Arsenal on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old is yet to feature for the Red Devils after sustaining a foot injury during pre-season but returned to training in October and is now in line to make his Premier League debut.

United signed Yoro from Lille for £52m in the summer transfer window, beating competition from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain to secure his signature.

Amorim, who has been working with the Man United squad for two weeks, discussed Yoro ahead of Wednesday's clash with Arsenal and expressed his excitement about the young defender’s return:

“He is a special talent, we have to be careful in the first moment. We didn't have too many training [sessions] together. He has been training with a small group of players. “He is really fast, a modern defender. He will be good when we want to press high and you leave a lot of strikers in this league one against one, he can manage that. He is very good with the ball so I am very excited. “We have to be careful, we have to manage the load and minute in the beginning but I am really excited to see Leny Yoro playing.”

Yoro was a key player for Lille last season, making 30 Ligue 1 appearances, scoring two goals, and helping the French club secure a return to the Champions League after a three-year absence.

The 19-year-old was highly sought after in the summer transfer window, and United paid a hefty fee to beat other European giants, making Yoro their 11th most expensive signing in club history.

United are unbeaten under Amorim in their first three games, including a commanding 4-0 victory over Everton, and will aim to extend their streak at the Emirates on Wednesday.

The Portuguese tactician’s 3-4-3 formation is beginning to take shape, with his preferred back three of Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez and Noussair Mazraoui starting together for a second consecutive game on Sunday.

Ruben Amorim's Man United Record (2024/25) Games 3 Wins 2 Draws 1 Losses 0 Goals scored 8 Goals conceded 3 Points per game 2.33

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-11-24.