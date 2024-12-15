Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has admitted that he has tried something different with Marcus Rashford, having dropped him for his side's game against Manchester City on Sunday afternoon - though the Portuguese tactician has stated that whatever the Englishman has been trying in training 'isn't working'.

Rashford was shockingly dropped for United's clash against their local rivals, and with the Red Devils going 1-0 down in the first half, it seemed to be the wrong move from Amorim, who looked set for a third-straight Premier League defeat. But City hit self-implode, with Amad Diallo taking the credit for a brilliant performance that saw United lead in a three-minute double-salvo. But despite the late turnaround, Amorim was still asked about Rashford's future - and he went into detail on training methods.

Amorim: Rashford Strategy 'Doesn't Work'

The Red Devils have been trying to add improvements to Rashford's game

Speaking after the famous win in the east side of Manchester, Amorim discussed why he left Rashford out of the clash against Pep Guardiola's side by stating that for 'so long', they have been trying to coach a certain aspect of Rashford's game, though it doesn't work to the desired effect.

Marcus Rashford's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 4 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1 =5th Shots Per Game 1.1 5th Dribbles Per Game 0.6 =7th Match rating 6.72 8th

And that decision to leave the boyhood red out of the squad proved to be correct, with a late win being ground out by their stars on away soil. Amorim said:

"You understand for so long we try something with Rash, it doesn't work. Let's continue to do the same thing or try something different? It's as simple as that. They have to work hard. Today they trained really hard."

Rashford May Not Have Thrived in Amorim's Defensive-Minded Approach

The England star has been scorned for his lack of work-rate at times

Rashford's work-ethic has been questioned at times, and that may have been the reason for the £325,000-per-week star's omission from the squad. Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount were chosen in the forward roles, and they are typically commended for their energetic performances - whilst Diallo provided the flair and the close control to beat the self-destructive City defender.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rashford has scored seven goals this season, with four in the Premier League.

City weren't at the races on Sunday, but United have struggled at the Etihad Stadium in recent years and Amorim's tactical setup was superior to Erik ten Hag's, with the Dutchman having lost 6-3 and 3-1 in his two attempts at taking the spoils across the city.

Related Mark Goldbridge Reacts to 'Major Statement' From Amorim at Man Utd The attacking duo were left out of the squad entirely in the derby clash with Manchester City.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 15-12-24.