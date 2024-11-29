Ruben Amorim has praised Noussair Mazraoui after the 3-2 win over Bodo/Glimt, saying the Moroccan defender is Manchester United’s ‘future’.

The ex-Bayern Munich full-back impressed on Thursday night as the Red Devils secured their second win of the Europa League campaign and their first under Amorim.

The 27-year-old assisted United’s second goal, won six of his seven duels, made five tackles, four clearances, and three key passes, and maintained a pass accuracy of 96%.

Amorim was full of praise for Mazraoui after the game, labelling him ‘the kind of player Man United need’:

Mazraoui has been a key player for the Red Devils ever since joining from Bayern in the summer transfer window, making 19 appearances across all competitions and assisting two goals.

The former Ajax defender had struggled for regular minutes in his final season in Germany, making just 15 league starts under Thomas Tuchel.

The 27-year-old was signed from the German giants for £12.8m, with a possible £4.2m in add-ons, and was brought in to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

However, the versatile defender has already played four different positions since the start of the season in Manchester and has become an instant favourite among fans because of his consistent performances.

The Moroccan was impressive in United’s narrow 3-2 victory on Thursday, with goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund making the difference for the Red Devils.

The result saw United pick up just their second win in Europe this season and moved them up to 12th in the Europa League standings.

The Red Devils will now switch focus to improving their Premier League fortunes in what will be Amorim’s first home match in the top flight against Everton on Sunday.

