Ruben Amorim has revealed he will lead Sporting Lisbon training on Wednesday, saying he ‘can’t promise’ anything regarding his potential move to Manchester United.

The 39-year-old was questioned by the media after Sporting’s 3-1 League Cup win over Nacional on Tuesday night, but remained tight-lipped about the prospect of succeeding Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Earlier in the day, Sporting issued a statement confirming United’s intent to pay the €10m (£8.3m) release clause to free Amorim from his contract, though it remains uncertain when he would take charge of the Premier League club.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Amorim revealed he would be preparing for Sporting’s league game against Estrela on Friday, despite previous reports suggesting he would fly to Manchester today:

Recent reports suggest Amorim may not take the role at United for several weeks, potentially until the Red Devils’ trip to Ipswich Town on 24 November.

This delay would mean interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy would oversee the next four games, including Sunday’s clash with Chelsea and the Europa League match against PAOK on 7 November.

United will aim to return to winning ways against Leicester City in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, following their 2-1 defeat at West Ham United, which marked Ten Hag’s final game in charge.

The Dutch tactician recorded three wins, two draws, and four defeats in the league this season, leaving United in 14th place after nine games.

Sporting remain unbeaten in the league under Amorim this term, having won all nine of their games, scored 30 goals, and conceded only two.

Amorim is now in his fifth full season at Sporting, having joined from Braga in March 2020, and has enjoyed impressive success, guiding the club to their first league title in 19 years in 2021.

Ruben Amorim's Sporting Lisbon Record (2020-2024) Games 227 Wins 161 Draws 33 Losses 33 Goals scored 499 Goals conceded 197 Points per game 2.27

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-10-24.