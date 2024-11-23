Manchester United have made it a habit of wasting large sums of money in the transfer window in recent transfer windows, but Ruben Amorim could be set to save the club millions after what he said about Mason Mount ahead of their clash with Ipswich.

The Portuguese coach has come in and replaced Erik Ten Hag after a horror start to the season, and will take charge of his first game as head coach at Portman Road on Sunday afternoon, having overseen training during the second week of the international break.

There has been plenty of talk about the new system that the 39-year-old is set to implement at Carrington, with his 3-4-3 coming with him from Lisbon having successfully seen him win two league titles in four seasons with Sporting CP. That has seen plenty of speculation about which players he will look to sign and sell in order to build the squad in his image, but it seems as though Amorim is prepared to stand firm with his current crop of players for as long as he needs to.

Amorim: I Love Mason Mount

£60m man has struggled with injuries since his arrival

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Premier League debut, Amorim confirmed his intention to change the system and admitted that he plans to help players adapt to new roles and new positions as part of that process.

"As a coach you have to choose one way or another," he said. "I choose always 100% our way. I believe so much in our way, they will too. There is no second way. We'll adapt some players. Maybe on you'll see starting 11 + not feel change but you'll see it in positioning."

That may spell bad news for some, such as Harry Maguire, but it's also positive news for others and Amorim has name-checked the club's £60m man Mason Mount as someone who could benefit from his arrival. Reports have suggested that he has impressed heavily in training, and the manager admits that he "loves" him.

"Mason Mount… I have to tell you I love that kid. You can look in his eyes that he wants this so bad. And this is the most important thing for me. “I know he was suffering from injuries, he was not on the pitch, but now he’s trying to stay fit and we hope he can continue to be fit, to show all the talent that he’s shown, for example, in Chelsea. “He played in this system [before], so it’s perfect for him. I have two positions for Mason Mount, so he should be very happy!”

With the 3-4-3 system, it seems likely that the two positions Amorim sees for Mount are either as one of the number tens or as one of the central midfielders. That's a boost for Mount, but also a boost for the club's bank account as they could be set to save millions of pounds by using him in multiple roles instead of signing new players to fill those positions.

Having spent £60m on him and handed him a contract worth £250,000-per-week, everyone associated with the club has been disappointed by the injuries he has suffered to date and the fact he has only been able to register 26 appearances for Man Utd. But should he find fitness and a place in Amorim's side he can start to pay some of that back with performances on the pitch, and also help INEOS and Amorim save that money to spend on other areas of the squad that are in greater need of bolstering.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mason Mount was at his most productive under Thomas Tuchel, scoring 19 goals and providing 19 assists in 87 appearances.

Mount's abilities and attributes are there for all to see. He fits the Amorim model like a glove, and he is capable of "outstanding" performances that can help lead Man Utd to trophies and success. If he can find that form once more, then there won't be many midfielders available on the market who can deliver what he can.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 23/11/2024.