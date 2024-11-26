Richard Keys says the current Manchester United squad is ‘not good enough’ to perform well under Ruben Amorim, suggesting the Portuguese manager should 'get rid' of eight players who started against Ipswich Town.

The Red Devils began their new era under the Portuguese tactician with a disappointing 1-1 draw at Portman Road on Sunday, with several players coming under heavy scrutiny after a lacklustre display.

Keys, writing in his blog, criticised Amorim’s first Premier League starting line-up and questioned the futures of multiple senior stars, saying he would retain ‘no more than three’ from Sunday’s XI.

The former Sky Sports pundit described the quality of the current United squad as ‘scary’ and highlighted Marcus Rashford’s £350,000-a-week wages as a significant concern:

“There’s no short-term fix. He simply doesn’t have enough players who are good enough to wear the jersey. “Look at the starting line-up. How many of them would you keep? Three? Certainly no more. “And where do you get rid of the rest? Who’s going to take Rashford and pay him £350,000 a week? Casemiro? Eriksen? Evans? De Ligt? Ugarte? Fernandes? Mount? Zirkzee? It’s scary.”

United spent heavily in the summer transfer window, signing Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, and Joshua Zirkzee for nearly £200 million.

However, the spending spree has left little budget for January, with reports suggesting Amorim is unlikely to make major signings in early 2025.

Instead, the Portuguese manager will be tasked with unlocking the untapped potential of the current squad – any significant additions are expected only after the season, with a left-back signing currently a priority.

United, who again struggled to create chances on Sunday, are among the lowest-scoring teams in the Premier League this season, managing just 13 goals in their first 12 games.

The draw against Ipswich Town saw them climb to 12th in the table, six points off Arsenal in fourth and seven points clear of the relegation zone.

The Red Devils next face Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League before hosting Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-11-24.