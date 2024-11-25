Manchester United star Lisandro Martinez will be out for two-three weeks in an early injury blow for new manager Ruben Amorim, according to club insider page United Menace on X.

According to the account, who proved their credibility by confirming the Argentina international wouldn't be in the squad for Amorim's opening match against Ipswich Town on Sunday, the 26-year-old is suffering from a spinal issue, although it isn't deemed to be serious.

Martinez already missed out on featuring for his country during the recent international break, instead undergoing rehabilitation at the Carrington training base.

United were also missing Harry Maguire and summer signing Leny Yoro through injury for the draw at Portman Road, with the latter's absence down to a planned reintegration rather than the young Frenchman suffering a setback.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Martinez has missed a total of 56 matches through injury for club and country since signing for United in 2022.

It meant that Amorim's back three consisted of Jonny Evans, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui against the Tractor Boys, with Martinez and Yoro in particular surely going to seriously compete for a spot in the starting XI when they are fit.

Explaining the latest on Martinez on X, United Menace said:

'Lisandro Martínez around 2-3 weeks, depending on discomfort and rehab, Spinal injury, not that serious!'

While the Red Devils started strongly in East Anglia, the match ended in a 1-1 draw and Amorim will be hoping for better in their remaining two matches this week against Bodo/Glimt and Everton at Old Trafford.

As well as Martinez, Yoro and Maguire, the 39-year-old head coach was also without another centre-back in Victor Lindelof on Sunday and it will be interesting to see if all of those players can survive in the long-term under Amorim.

Indeed, reports have already suggested that Lindelof's representatives have contacted Serie A giants Juventus to offer his services to the Turin club,

