Ruben Amorim has asked Manchester United to seal a deal to bring Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani to Old Trafford in January, according to TEAMtalk.

The Reds are desperate to add more firepower to the squad with Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund managing just five Premier League goals between them so far this season, while Marcus Rashford looks set to head to the exit door in 2025 after being left out of the last four match-day squads and admitting he feels ready for a "new challenge".

INEOS are keen to back the Portuguese boss in rebuilding the squad after he took over in November, but the finances are tight currently and that means the loan market could be something that the club are forced to look into.

Amorim Wants Kolo Muani in January

France international keen on Premier League move

PSG boss Luis Enrique has decided that the 26-year-old is no longer part of his plans in the French capital and a move away in January now looks to be on the cards.

According to the report, Amorim has personally asked Man Utd to explore a deal to bring the France international into the club in 2025 and they believe he is an attainable target for a reasonable fee either on loan or permanently.

However, they will not be on their own in their pursuit of the forward. Chelsea are also named as an interested party, while Sky Sports have previously reported that Tottenham have an interest and GMS sources have revealed that Man City have looked at his situation.

Kolo Muani, who has been described as "very complete" by Kylian Mbappe, joined PSG in a stunning £86m deal two summers ago as they looked to replace Lionel Messi and Neymar but it hasn't really worked out too well for him. So far he has managed just 11 goals in 54 appearances for the club, while this season he has been limited to just two starts in all competitions.

PSG are willing to allow Kolo Muani to leave the club in January should they receive an acceptable offer, and the player sees the Premier League as the ideal destination for the next step in his career.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 28/12/2024.