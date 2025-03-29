Manchester United are in pursuit of Braga talent Roger Fernandes with boss Ruben Amorim certainly keen, though they are set to face competition from a number of Premier League clubs, according to reports in Portugal.

The Red Devils were busy laying the groundwork ahead of Geovany Quenda's prospective arrival from Sporting. The 17-year-old starlet was expected to touch down at Old Trafford soon to reunite with his ex-manager, but Chelsea ultimately swooped in to hijack the deal.

It has forced United to shift their attention elsewhere, as they look to rebuild the squad following a dismal 2024/25 campaign that has seen them languishing in the bottom half of the table.

United to Rival Premier League Clubs for Fernandes

The player has a €40 million (£33 million) release clause