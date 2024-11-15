Manchester United could part ways with midfielder Casemiro in 2025 following Ruben Amorim’s appointment at Old Trafford, according to Fichajes, while Sport report that the Portuguese has told the Brazilian to look for a new club as soon as January.

The Red Devils are anticipating several changes to their squad under Amorim’s management, with Casemiro reportedly among the first potential departures.

According to Fichajes, the experienced Brazilian midfielder may soon be looking for a new challenge elsewhere, with rumours now pointing to a possible move to Saudi Arabia next year.

The 32-year-old's exit would help free up significant wages in the Red Devils’ squad and allow Amorim to bring in a midfielder of his own choice. According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the 39-year-old is expected to welcome new arrivals as early as January.

Casemiro, who joined United from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022, has largely struggled under Erik ten Hag over the past 18 months and was heavily linked with a departure last summer.

The 32-year-old - described as "world-class" by Gary Pallister - has, however, featured prominently for the Red Devils at the start of the season, with summer arrival Manuel Ugarte taking time to settle in at Old Trafford.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Casemiro has made 10 appearances for Man United in the Premier League this season, scoring one goal in 625 minutes of action.

With his contract running until June 2026, the Brazilian still has more than 18 months remaining on his deal. However, it remains to be seen whether he would fit into Amorim’s tactical schemes.

The Portuguese tactician has primarily relied on young, energetic players during his time at Sporting Lisbon and is expected to implement a similarly high-intensity style of play at Man United, which may not suit some of the veterans in the squad.

United will also face multiple contract decisions regarding their long-serving players in the next six months, with the likes of Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, and Harry Maguire all seeing their deals expire at the end of the season.

The Red Devils are expected to offer an extension to Amad Diallo, who could be set for a significant role under Amorim.

Casemiro's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 10 Goals 1 Pass accuracy % 80.3 Tackles per 90 4.46 Blocks per 90 2.45 Minutes played 625

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-11-24.