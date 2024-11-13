Ruben Amorim is looking forward to working with and developing Manchester United defender Leny Yoro, who is nearing a return from injury, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Portuguese tactician's reign at Old Trafford began this week, as he arrived in Manchester for business on Monday morning. Overseeing his first game after the international break, when United travel to East Anglia to face Ipswich Town, the former Sporting boss has already started assessing the players at Carrington who aren't currently away with their nations.

He may be about to receive a huge boost, with 19-year-old centre-back Yoro said to be in the final stages of his recovery, following an ankle injury. It's understood that Amorim and his coaching staff view the Frenchman as an integral part of their prospective long-term project, considering him a 'generational talent'.

Amorim Excited to Develop Yoro

He's almost back from injury

Arriving from Lille in the summer for a reported £59 million, after bursting onto the scene in Ligue 1 last season, Yoro received a huge set-back in his second appearance for the Red Devils during pre-season, ruled out for several months with an ankle issue. The injury, initially thought to be minor, ultimately ended up being 'a lot more worrying' than first anticipated, and has seen the teenager sidelined for the entirety of the season thus far.

As a result, Yoro never featured for the coach that bought him, Erik ten Hag, who was sacked in October due to United's dire start to the season. Now, however, Yoro is nearing his debut in his new colours, which will come under new head coach Amorim. Writing on X, Romano revealed that the new manager thinks highly of the starlet, and is looking forward to aiding his development:

According to Premier Injuries, Yoro could make his long-awaited return to action at the start of December.

Yoro's Ligue 1 Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 32 Goals 2 Pass Accuracy 92.1% Progressive Passes Per 90 2.29 Tackles Per 90 1.21 Interceptions Per 90 1.21 Clearances Per 90 3.27 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.48

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 13/11/2024