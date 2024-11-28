Ruben Amorim is set to take charge of his first Manchester United game in European competition on Thursday evening as the Red Devils welcome Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt to Old Trafford in the Europa League - and one player that almost certainly won't be expected to start is Joshua Zirkzee, after the Dutchman's performance against Ipswich Town left the Portuguese boss 'berating' him for his lack of striking instincts.

Zirkzee became the first signing of the INEOS era in the summer transfer window, arriving from Serie A side Bologna for a fee of around £36million and a wage of £105,000-per-week following his 12-goal haul in the Italian top-flight last season that landed Thiago Motta's men a place in the Champions League. However, despite being a signing crafted by compatriot and former boss Erik ten Hag, Zirkzee has struggled with Mancunian life with just one goal and two assists in 18 games in all competitions, with his solo strike coming against Fulham on the opening day of the Premier League season.

Zirkzee Criticised by Amorim For Ipswich Outing

The striker was not at the races at Portman Road

That has led to widespread criticism surrounding his performances, with his return evidently being nowhere near good enough for the Red Devils - and with ESPN pundit Mark Ogden having been in attendance for the game in Suffolk on Sunday, he noticed a clear disparity between Zirkzee and Amorim.

Joshua Zirkzee's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 454 13th Goals 1 4th Assists 1 =3rd Shots Per Game 1.1 5th Dribbles Per Game 0.4 =10th Match rating 6.36 18th

He said on the Sky Sports Back Pages podcast:

"I was at Ipswich Town on Sunday, and I watched him closely. It was interesting to watch his body language and his reaction on the touchline, because he was very frustrated with a lot of his players. "There was an incident right at the end of the game in the 93rd minute, they're chasing a winner, and he absolutely berated Joshua Zirkzee for just not getting into the penalty area. He was strolling around 20 yards outside the penalty box and he said 'look', he basically made him sprint to the box. "And he actually referenced that after the game, saying that Zirkzee has to know that he's got to be in the box."

The reference that Ogden alluded to comes from Zirkzee's unwillingness to get into the area, where after the game at Portman Road, the former Sporting manager said:

"At the end of the game we are around the box with two strikers, Josh [Zirkzee] has to understand that he has to go into the box for the crosses. We are doing some things, not in the right moments. That is something we have to address."

With this in mind, it's highly unlikely that Zirkzee will start for the Red Devils - even though they are coming up against a more favourable opponent in Bodo/Glimt, even on home soil.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joshua Zirkzee has six caps for Netherlands, scoring one goal against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Regardless of the level of opponent, Amorim will be demanding a striker that can get himself into compromising positions to get a shot away - and if Zirkzee continues to hold himself back whilst waiting for a pass instead of getting into the hustle and bustle of the area, he could struggle to force his way into Amorim's team. Thursday's game will be extremely telling as to where Amorim views him in the long-term.

Related 'World-Class' Star Has 'Heart Set' on Joining Man Utd Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres has his heart set on a move to Manchester United.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 28-11-24.