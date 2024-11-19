Juventus remain keen on signing Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee in January, with the decision on a potential departure for the Dutchman to be made by Ruben Amorim, according to CalcioMercato.

Zirkzee has struggled in his opening few months at Old Trafford, scoring just once in 16 appearances across all competitions. The former Bologna man has faced widespread criticism for his performances, with Ian Wright claiming he 'will never make it' at United.

Reports have subsequently emerged indicating that the player is finding life in Manchester 'unbearable', and is open to a switch away from the north-west this winter. New boss Amorim is expected to assess Zirkzee prior to the January window opening, and will make a decision on the player, which will ultimately determine the number nine's short-term future.

Amorim to Decide on Zirkzee Future

Juventus want the player

Signing from Bologna for £36.5 million in the summer, Zirkzee was acquired to provide cover and competition for Rasmus Hojlund. Whilst Hojlund was out injured earlier in this campaign, the Netherlands international wasn't fully entrusted to fill in for the Dane on a consistent basis, and hasn't found the back of the net since scoring against Fulham on his debut.

Thus, the 23-year-old's future is up in the air, with CalcioMercato indicating that his signing was specifically requested by previous United manager Erik ten Hag. Now that Ten Hag is no longer in the Old Trafford hot-seat, Zirkzee has significantly less support from within the club, and the Italian outlet suggest that his fate is in the hands of Amorim.

If the former Sporting boss decides Zirkzee isn't part of his plans, then Juventus are expected to accelerate their move for the player. The ex-Bayern Munich man's agent, Kia Joorabchian, has a 'very good and direct relationship' with the Old Lady's sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli, and the two have been in direct communication over Zirkzee for months.

It's plausible that an initial deal could be temporary, with a view to making it permanent in the summer. However, a potential alternative escape from his Old Trafford nightmare could be presented in the form of a switch to Sporting, with United reportedly ready to sacrifice Zirkzee to seal the signing of Viktor Gyokeres.

Zirkzee's Premier League Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 11 Minutes Played 434 Goals 1 Assists 1 Shots Per 90 2.49 Expected Goals Per 90 0.54

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 19/11/2024