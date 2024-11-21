Ruben Amorim is preparing to take charge of his first Manchester United game against Ipswich on Sunday afternoon and after promising that fans will see an identity immediately, he could be set to finally unleash Leny Yoro on the Premier League.

The 39-year-old has grabbed the attention of all Reds around the world after taking charge of the club during the international break, replacing Erik Ten Hag as head coach as he looks to get United back to the top end of the top-flight as they currently sit in 14th place.

A lot of the talk has been around the implementation of the 3-4-3 system he used during his four-year stint at Sporting CP, which helped him win two league titles and start the current campaign with 11 wins from 11 games in the league and dismantle Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side with a 4-1 win in the Champions League. But while the system he's going to use isn't in question, who will play where seems to be up in the air.

Amorim Ready to Unleash 'Generational' Yoro

French teenager set to make his debut

The Reds have got an abundance of options in central defence currently with six senior options. Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs De Ligt, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans have all played at points this season in a back-four, while Yoro has now recovered from a broken foot he suffered during pre-season following his £59m move from Lille in the summer.

Clips from training sessions this week also showed Luke Shaw being used as a central defender in the system, but it's Yoro who is the most exciting addition to the team.

Described as "generational", Amorim is said to have been very excited to work with the youngster and he has impressed in training. So much so, he is in line to make his debut at Portman Road in the starting lineup.

His speed, ability on the ball and quality defending in one-on-one situations will no doubt help Amorim to implement his style and ideas that little bit quicker, and fans will finally get to see their big summer acquisition in action for the first time.

Leny Yoro's Lille Stats (Ligue 1 2023-24) Appearances 32 Goals 2 Pass completion 92.1% Aerial duels won 63.8% Dribblers tackled 54.8%

It's arguably the perfect opportunity for him to do so too. Ipswich are one of the weaker teams in the league and while the team is away from home, they will still be expected to dominate the ball and win the game. He'll still be tested though, with the in-form Liam Delap likely to be a nuisance, but Yoro will be confident.

Having spent over three months on the sidelines it may be a risk for Yoro to go straight into the starting lineup, and a risk the manager doesn't need to take. But he has been training fully now for several weeks, and Amorim will have a far better understanding of where he is in terms of fitness.

Amorim's arrival at Old Trafford is the start of a new era and a new generation for the club. Fans want to see success brought back to the club, but there is an understanding things won't change overnight and patience is needed.

In previous times, signings have been seen as a symbol of the manager's time at the club and in the past decade they have almost exclusively been negative. While Yoro isn't an Amorim signing, it is the Portuguese tactician who will hand him his debut, and should he reach his potential it will mean things have been a success for Manchester United.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef - correct as of 21/11/2024.