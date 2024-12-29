Henry Winter has urged Ruben Amorim to give Harry Amass a run in Manchester United's first team amid the club's struggles at left wing-back.

Amorim is starting to feel the heat at Old Trafford after his side suffered a 2-0 loss away to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Boxing Day. The Portuguese coach was handed his fifth defeat in 10 games since replacing Erik ten Hag in November.

The Premier League table makes for dire reading for Manchester United fans as they sit 14th after 18 games played. Amorim's squad has failed to adapt to his 3-4-3 formation, and their season continues to go from bad to worse.

The left-back position had been a problem for United before Amorim's arrival, as Ten Hag was without Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia throughout the 2023-24 campaign. Malacia returned for the new head coach's first game in charge, but poor performances saw him dropped from Amorim's entire matchday squad for the defeat to Wolves.

Manchester United are expected to be in the market for a new left wing-back in January. Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco, rated as one of the best in the world, is reportedly on the club's wishlist.

Winter: Amorim Should Turn To Harry Amass

The Manchester United youngster has rarely had a look in

Winter addressed how Amorim had quickly come under pressure and suggested the Portuguese must construct a squad with more leaders. He also named Amass a player who should be getting more first-team opportunities. The English journalist wrote on X:

Amorim has to address the lack of leaders in the squad. United are too diffident. They have to recruit stronger characters and also promote from the academy players who care deeply about the club. Give Harry Amass a chance. Amorim says he's had only four training sessions to work on 3-4-2-1, far too short a time for such a major tactical change to be absorbed. He can really be judged only after a summer transfer window and a proper pre-season. The “suffering” will continue before things get better.

There was a ton of excitement growing around Amass at Old Trafford last year when he caught the eye of United's Under-18s and 19s as a left-back and on the left wing. He appeared 22 times across competitions at youth level, posting one goal and four assists.

Amass, hailed as an 'exciting' leader of the next generation of English talent, is a powerful and quick left-back who arrived at Old Trafford from Watford's youth academy in August 2023. He's reportedly received interest from Aston Villa, which highlights his potential.

Ten Hag spoke during pre-season about the 17-year-old and the 'potential' he has but stressed he needed to 'improve'. The Dutch coach suggested there was a long way to go, which may explain United's reluctance to thrust him into the senior team.

Harry Amass Manchester United and England Youth Stats Appearances Goals Assists Manchester United U21 13 0 3 Manchester United UEFA U19 5 1 1 Manchester United U18 18 1 3 England U18 4 0 1 England U17 9 0 0

That said, United are running out of ideas to get their season going following Amorim's arrival in November. The Portuguese put his faith in youth at former club Sporting CP, and many may be pondering why Amass isn't competing for that left-wing-back spot given Malacia's struggles and right-back Diogo Dalot failing to adapt to the role.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 28/12/2024.